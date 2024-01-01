Menu
Account
Sign In
Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Head-up Display, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Navigation, Remote Start, 360 Cam, and more!

2021 Nissan Rogue

40,329 KM

Details Description

$32,944

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Nissan Rogue

PLATNIUM AWD | PANO ROOF | CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Rogue

PLATNIUM AWD | PANO ROOF | CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$32,944

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,329KM
VIN JN8AT3DD8MW303206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6178
  • Mileage 40,329 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Head-up Display, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Navigation, Remote Start, 360 Cam, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED&VENT. SEATS | NAV for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED&VENT. SEATS | NAV 49,871 KM $36,965 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS&WHEEL | CARPLAY for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS&WHEEL | CARPLAY 86,432 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | CARPLAY for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | CARPLAY 87,749 KM $31,650 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,944

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue