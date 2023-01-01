$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2021 RAM 1500
TRX 4X4 | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
17,987KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10483413
- Stock #: C9004A
- VIN: 1C6SRFU96MN713107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, and more!
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3