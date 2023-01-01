2021 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 9 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10483413

10483413 Stock #: C9004A

C9004A VIN: 1C6SRFU96MN713107

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C9004A

Mileage 17,987 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.