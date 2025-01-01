Menu
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE START, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, ALPINE STEREO, AND MORE!!!

2021 RAM 1500

128,231 KM

$34,787

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | ALPINE STEREO |

12278997

2021 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | ALPINE STEREO |

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$34,787

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,231KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT6MN519752

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E9035A
  • Mileage 128,231 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE START, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, ALPINE STEREO, AND MORE!!!

Interior

remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
$34,787

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2021 RAM 1500