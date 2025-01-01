$34,787+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | ALPINE STEREO |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$34,787
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,231KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT6MN519752
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E9035A
- Mileage 128,231 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE START, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, ALPINE STEREO, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
