2021 RAM 1500

30,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT | PANO ROOF | NAV

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8334699
  • Stock #: A5565
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT1MN517201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5565
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon 19-speaker system, 12" touchscreen, Leather, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Power 8-way driver & passenger's seats, Remote start, Power running boards, Class IV hitch receiver, Blind spot & cross-path detection, Parksense front & rear park assist, Parkview rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Running Boards
Panoramic Sunroof
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

