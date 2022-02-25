2021 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8334699

8334699 Stock #: A5565

A5565 VIN: 1C6SRFVT1MN517201

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5565

Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Running Boards Panoramic Sunroof Interior remote start Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.