$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-884-5888
2021 RAM 1500
SPORT | PANO ROOF | NAV
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
- Listing ID: 8334699
- Stock #: A5565
- VIN: 1C6SRFVT1MN517201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon 19-speaker system, 12" touchscreen, Leather, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Power 8-way driver & passenger's seats, Remote start, Power running boards, Class IV hitch receiver, Blind spot & cross-path detection, Parksense front & rear park assist, Parkview rear backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
