Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Remote Start, and more!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

38,123 KM

Details Description

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | APPLE CARPLAY

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,123KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT7MG693462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6113
  • Mileage 38,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Remote Start, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

