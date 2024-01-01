$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK 4X4 | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Used
35,134KM
VIN 1C6RR7LG4MS546610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6162
- Mileage 35,134 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Alpine Premium Audio System, and more!
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2021 RAM 1500 Classic