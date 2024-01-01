Menu
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Alpine Premium Audio System, and more!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

35,134 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK 4X4 | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK 4X4 | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,134KM
VIN 1C6RR7LG4MS546610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6162
  • Mileage 35,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Alpine Premium Audio System, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2021 RAM 1500 Classic