$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START |
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,291KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6RR7KT7MG693641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D8126A
- Mileage 70,291 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NIGHT EDITION, SPRAY IN BED LINER, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START, AND MORE!!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport CVT 7,547 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | 70,291 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | 21,356 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-884-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2021 RAM 1500 Classic