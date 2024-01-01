Menu
HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NIGHT EDITION, SPRAY IN BED LINER, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START, AND MORE!!!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

70,291 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START |

11944380

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,291KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT7MG693641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D8126A
  • Mileage 70,291 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NIGHT EDITION, SPRAY IN BED LINER, APPLE CARPLAY, REMOTE START, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2021 RAM 1500 Classic