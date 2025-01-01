Menu
BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, REMOTE START, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

121,032 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | REMOTE START |

12485023

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | REMOTE START |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,032KM
VIN 3C6RR7KTXMG568567

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E9050A
  • Mileage 121,032 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, REMOTE START, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2021 RAM 1500 Classic