Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK 4X4 | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | ALPINE AUDIO
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
50,717KM
Used
- Stock #: A5839
- VIN: 1C6RR7LG1MS529151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,717 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Remote Start, Backup Cam, Alpine Audio System, and more!
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3