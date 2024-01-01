Menu
<p>CERTIFIED </p><p>CARFAX CLEAN</p>

2021 Toyota RAV4

47,800 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE4WD

2021 Toyota RAV4

XLE4WD

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,800KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV3MW246117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,800 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED 

CARFAX CLEAN

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-745-5273

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2021 Toyota RAV4