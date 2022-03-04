$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4MOTION | PANO ROOF | NAV
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
30,120KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8532032
- Stock #: A5590A
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX7MM126500
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,120 KM
Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Lane departure warning, Parking sensors, Backup camera, and more!
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
