2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

30,120 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

COMFORTLINE 4MOTION | PANO ROOF | NAV

COMFORTLINE 4MOTION | PANO ROOF | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,120KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8532032
  • Stock #: A5590A
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX7MM126500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5590A
  • Mileage 30,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Lane departure warning, Parking sensors, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

519-884-5888

