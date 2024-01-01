$48,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
LIMITED | PANO ROOF | HEATED & VENT. SEATS | NAV
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
LIMITED | PANO ROOF | HEATED & VENT. SEATS | NAV
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
40,231KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1GG0NR103472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6141A
- Mileage 40,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2022 Chrysler Pacifica