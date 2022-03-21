Menu
2022 Dodge Charger

3,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2022 Dodge Charger

2022 Dodge Charger

SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY SRT | DEALER DEMO

2022 Dodge Charger

SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY SRT | DEALER DEMO

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

3,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8755898
  Stock #: Z3001
  VIN: 2C3CDXL90NH103138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z3001
  • Mileage 3,000 KM

Vehicle Description

707 HP, Power sunroof, Satin Black painted hood, Alcantara/Laguna leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, 19 Harman Kardon GreenEdge speakers, Heated and ventilated front seats, Heated second row seats, Heated steering wheel, Radio/driver's seat/mirror memory, Front & rear climate controls, SRT Track Experience, SRT configurable drive modes, Launch Assist, Remote start, Blind spot & cross-path detection, ParkSense rear park assist system, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Sunroof
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

