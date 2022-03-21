$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY SRT | DEALER DEMO
- Listing ID: 8755898
- Stock #: Z3001
- VIN: 2C3CDXL90NH103138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,000 KM
Vehicle Description
707 HP, Power sunroof, Satin Black painted hood, Alcantara/Laguna leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, 19 Harman Kardon GreenEdge speakers, Heated and ventilated front seats, Heated second row seats, Heated steering wheel, Radio/driver's seat/mirror memory, Front & rear climate controls, SRT Track Experience, SRT configurable drive modes, Launch Assist, Remote start, Blind spot & cross-path detection, ParkSense rear park assist system, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!
