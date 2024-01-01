Menu
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

67,979 KM

Details

$31,952

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTER BANKS 4X4 | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTER BANKS 4X4 | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$31,952

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,979KM
VIN 3FMCR9C68NRD73720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6183
  • Mileage 67,979 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-884-5888

$31,952

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2022 Ford Bronco Sport