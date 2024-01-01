$31,952+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
OUTER BANKS 4X4 | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$31,952
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,979KM
VIN 3FMCR9C68NRD73720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6183
- Mileage 67,979 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
