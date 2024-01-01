Menu
Account
Sign In
Star White Metallic Tri-Coat 2022 Ford Escape Titanium 401A 401A 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD AWD, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Drivers Seat, 3.47 Axle Ratio, 5-Bar Gloss Black Grille Upper, 6 Speakers, Active Park Assist 2.0, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Black Roof Rack Side Rails, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 401A, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front & Rear Silver Skid Plates, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Sport Contour Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Titanium Elite Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19 Luster Nickel-Painted Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.

2022 Ford Escape

21,750 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium ONE OWNER | LEATHER | MOONROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium ONE OWNER | LEATHER | MOONROOF

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 11398762
  2. 11398762
  3. 11398762
  4. 11398762
  5. 11398762
  6. 11398762
  7. 11398762
  8. 11398762
  9. 11398762
  10. 11398762
  11. 11398762
  12. 11398762
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J92NUA78665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Star White Metallic Tri-Coat 2022 Ford Escape Titanium 401A 401A 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD AWD, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 3.47 Axle Ratio, 5-Bar Gloss Black Grille Upper, 6 Speakers, Active Park Assist 2.0, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Black Roof Rack Side Rails, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 401A, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front & Rear Silver Skid Plates, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Sport Contour Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Titanium Elite Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Luster Nickel-Painted Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 67,981 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Waterloo, ON
2022 Ford Edge ST Line 41,190 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Ford Escape SEL 129,772 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkway Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Escape