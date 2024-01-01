$32,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium ONE OWNER | LEATHER | MOONROOF
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium ONE OWNER | LEATHER | MOONROOF
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
Certified
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Star White Metallic Tri-Coat 2022 Ford Escape Titanium 401A 401A 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD AWD, 10 Speakers, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 3.47 Axle Ratio, 5-Bar Gloss Black Grille Upper, 6 Speakers, Active Park Assist 2.0, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Black Roof Rack Side Rails, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 401A, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front & Rear Silver Skid Plates, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Sport Contour Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Open/Close Panoramic Vista Roof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Titanium Elite Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" Luster Nickel-Painted Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Parkway Ford Sales
Parkway Ford Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-980-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
866-980-6752