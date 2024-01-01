$30,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Honda Civic
Touring CVT ONLY 15400KMS
2022 Honda Civic
Touring CVT ONLY 15400KMS
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,400KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFE1F92NH003686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,400 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ONEOWNER CERTIFIED
CARFAX CLEAN
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales
2019 Toyota Corolla UPGRADE SE ONLY 50600KMS 50,600 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE 120,100 KM SOLD
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT LEATHER NAVIGATION SUNROOF 66,100 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mat's Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-745-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2022 Honda Civic