2022 Honda CR-V

16,562 KM

$34,513

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Used
16,562KM
VIN 2HKRW2H43NH207811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6251
  • Mileage 16,562 KM

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-XXXX

519-884-5888

