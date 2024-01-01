$34,513+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
Sport AWD
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$34,513
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,562KM
VIN 2HKRW2H43NH207811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6251
- Mileage 16,562 KM
