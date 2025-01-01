$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL |
2022 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,640KM
VIN 2HKRW2H94NH225312
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6501
- Mileage 15,640 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
