$21,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w-Sun & Tech Package | SUNROOF |
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w-Sun & Tech Package | SUNROOF |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,170KM
VIN KMHLM4AG3NU277337
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E8030A
- Mileage 58,170 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2023 Honda CR-V Sport-B AWD | REMOTE START | SUNROOF | 28,844 KM $37,962 + tax & lic
2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD | NAV | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | 26,860 KM $37,916 + tax & lic
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | 38,980 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-884-XXXX(click to show)
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2022 Hyundai Elantra