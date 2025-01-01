Menu
SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

2022 Hyundai Elantra

58,170 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w-Sun & Tech Package | SUNROOF |

12462295

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w-Sun & Tech Package | SUNROOF |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,170KM
VIN KMHLM4AG3NU277337

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E8030A
  • Mileage 58,170 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2022 Hyundai Elantra