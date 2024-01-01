Menu
Account
Sign In
Gray 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential 4D Sport Utility 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD AWD, Black Leather, 4.081 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

42,702 KM

Details Description Features

$34,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAVIGATION

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 11139010
  2. 11139010
  3. 11139010
  4. 11139010
  5. 11139010
  6. 11139010
  7. 11139010
  8. 11139010
  9. 11139010
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,702KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ4NH409091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Gray 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential 4D Sport Utility 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD AWD, Black Leather, 4.081 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

Used 2008 Nissan Rogue SL LEATHER | AWD | MOONROOF for sale in Waterloo, ON
2008 Nissan Rogue SL LEATHER | AWD | MOONROOF 225,406 KM $3,300 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES AUTOMATIC | 4-DOOR | ALLOY WHEELS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES AUTOMATIC | 4-DOOR | ALLOY WHEELS 179,313 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer ST-Line MOONROOF | TRAILER TOW PKG | 21
2023 Ford Explorer ST-Line MOONROOF | TRAILER TOW PKG | 21" RIMS 28,006 KM $54,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkway Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe