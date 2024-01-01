Menu
Panoramic Sunroof, Heated & Ventilated Seats, 360 Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bose Audio, and more!

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

30,395 KM

Details Description

$38,677

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Used
30,395KM
VIN KM8JCCA13NU018606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Heated & Ventilated Seats, 360 Backup Cam, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bose Audio, and more!

