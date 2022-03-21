Menu
2022 Jeep Wrangler

7,978 KM

Details Description Features

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

UNLIMITED RUBICON | NAV | BACKUP CAM

Location

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

7,978KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8793818
  • Stock #: Z8093A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG2NW106287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,978 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Apple car play, Touchscreen, Backup cam, Premium stereo: Alpine, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

