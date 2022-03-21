$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED RUBICON | NAV | BACKUP CAM
7,978KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8793818
- Stock #: Z8093A
- VIN: 1C4HJXFG2NW106287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,978 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Apple car play, Touchscreen, Backup cam, Premium stereo: Alpine, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Premium Audio
