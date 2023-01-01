$33,938+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY
41,769KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10053078
- Stock #: A5879
- VIN: 3MVDMBCL6NM404964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Power Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lanekeep Assist, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
