2022 Mazda CX-30

41,769 KM

Details

$33,938

+ tax & licensing
$33,938

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2022 Mazda CX-30

2022 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY

2022 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$33,938

+ taxes & licensing

41,769KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10053078
  • Stock #: A5879
  • VIN: 3MVDMBCL6NM404964

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5879
  • Mileage 41,769 KM

Power Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lanekeep Assist, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

