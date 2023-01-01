2022 Mazda CX-30

$33,938 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 7 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10053078

10053078 Stock #: A5879

A5879 VIN: 3MVDMBCL6NM404964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5879

Mileage 41,769 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.