Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Nearly NEW RAM 1500 CLASSIC SLT. Features; electronic 4X4, Black edition, Sport hood scoop, running boards, tonneau cover, bedliner, heated steering wheel, heated seats, 8 UCONNECT with Navigation, back up camera, sliding rear window, 20 Black wheels, Factory remote start, heated cloth front seats, trailering package with heated side wide mirrors, 60/40 split rear back seat and much more.</p><p>Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.</p><p>We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license</p>

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

19,273 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1718746773
  2. 1718746772
  3. 1718746771
  4. 1718746772
  5. 1718746768
  6. 1718746772
  7. 1718746773
  8. 1718746770
  9. 1718746773
  10. 1718746773
  11. 1718746770
  12. 1718746770
  13. 1718746769
  14. 1718746769
  15. 1718746770
  16. 1718746770
  17. 1718746763
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,273KM
VIN 1C6RR7GG7NS120955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Nearly NEW RAM 1500 CLASSIC SLT. Features; electronic 4X4, Black edition, Sport hood scoop, running boards, tonneau cover, bedliner, heated steering wheel, heated seats, 8" UCONNECT with Navigation, back up camera, sliding rear window, 20" Black wheels, Factory remote start, heated cloth front seats, trailering package with heated side wide mirrors, 60/40 split rear back seat and much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

Packages

SLT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales

Used 2008 Audi A4 Cabrio 3.2L quattro for sale in Waterloo, ON
2008 Audi A4 Cabrio 3.2L quattro 141,051 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE 65,740 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi A3 S-LINE PREMIUM PLUS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Audi A3 S-LINE PREMIUM PLUS 77,084 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic