HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, NIGHT EDITION, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, AND MORE!!!

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

21,356 KM

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START |

11944383

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START |

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,356KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT4NG258853

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6364
  • Mileage 21,356 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, NIGHT EDITION, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, AND MORE!!!

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2022 RAM 1500 Classic