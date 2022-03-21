Menu
2022 RAM 2500

18,842 KM

Details Description Features

$88,849

+ tax & licensing
$88,849

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 2500

2022 RAM 2500

LARAMIE 4x4 | NAV | REMOTE START

2022 RAM 2500

LARAMIE 4x4 | NAV | REMOTE START

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$88,849

+ taxes & licensing

18,842KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8919058
  Stock #: Z8106A
  VIN: 3C6UR5FL4NG154775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,842 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Seats, Remote Start, Power Lift Gates, Rear View Camera, Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Running Boards, Tonneau Cover and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Running Boards
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

