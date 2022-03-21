2022 RAM 2500

$88,849 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 8 4 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8919058

8919058 Stock #: Z8106A

Z8106A VIN: 3C6UR5FL4NG154775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 18,842 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats VENTILATED SEATS Exterior Running Boards Interior remote start Tonneau Cover Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Power Lift Gates Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.