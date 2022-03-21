$88,849+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2022 RAM 2500
LARAMIE 4x4 | NAV | REMOTE START
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
18,842KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8919058
- Stock #: Z8106A
- VIN: 3C6UR5FL4NG154775
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Seats, Remote Start, Power Lift Gates, Rear View Camera, Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors Running Boards, Tonneau Cover and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Running Boards
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
