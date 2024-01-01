Menu
13,641 KM

SPORT | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY

SPORT | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | CARPLAY

Used
VIN JF2SKEHC2NH494841

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6155
  • Mileage 13,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Backup Cam, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

2022 Subaru Forester