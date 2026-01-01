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ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TOYOTA DEALER SERVICED!

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

NEW ARRIVAL | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE | EXCELLENT MAINTENANCE

Watch This Vehicle
14422023

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

NEW ARRIVAL | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE | EXCELLENT MAINTENANCE

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
159,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MUAAABG3NV026488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2607377
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TOYOTA DEALER SERVICED!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
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Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross