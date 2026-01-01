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2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
NEW ARRIVAL | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE | EXCELLENT MAINTENANCE
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
NEW ARRIVAL | ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE | EXCELLENT MAINTENANCE
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
159,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 7MUAAABG3NV026488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2607377
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TOYOTA DEALER SERVICED!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
10 Speed Automatic/CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
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Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross