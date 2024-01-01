Menu
Account
Sign In
Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!

2022 Toyota Highlander

18,546 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
18,546KM
Used
VIN 5TDGZRBH2NS211183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C9077A
  • Mileage 18,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST 4WD QUAD CAB | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | BOARDS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 RAM 1500 ST 4WD QUAD CAB | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | BOARDS 78,478 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Outback 2.5i PREMIER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Subaru Outback 2.5i PREMIER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY 17,793 KM $35,628 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Accord Sedan LX CVT | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Honda Accord Sedan LX CVT | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM 108,444 KM $13,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Highlander