$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY
2022 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
18,546KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDGZRBH2NS211183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C9077A
- Mileage 18,546 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2017 RAM 1500 ST 4WD QUAD CAB | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | BOARDS 78,478 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Outback 2.5i PREMIER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | CARPLAY 17,793 KM $35,628 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Sedan LX CVT | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM 108,444 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Call Dealer
519-884-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2022 Toyota Highlander