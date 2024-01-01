$28,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4MOTION | SUNROOF | BT | BACKUP CAM
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE 4MOTION | SUNROOF | BT | BACKUP CAM
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6260
- Mileage 89,659 KM
Vehicle Description
PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, LANE KEEP ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE START, AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-884-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-884-5888