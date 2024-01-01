Menu
Account
Sign In
PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, LANE KEEP ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE START, AND MORE!

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

89,659 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE 4MOTION | SUNROOF | BT | BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE 4MOTION | SUNROOF | BT | BACKUP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,659KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX0NM053455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6260
  • Mileage 89,659 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER INTERIOR, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL, LANE KEEP ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REMOTE START, AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 4MOTION | SUNROOF | BT | BACKUP CAM for sale in Waterloo, ON
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 4MOTION | SUNROOF | BT | BACKUP CAM 89,659 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SV | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | CRUISE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SV | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | CRUISE 83,062 KM $22,911 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Sport Touring for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Sport Touring 72,955 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan