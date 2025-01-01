Menu
Account
Sign In
NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, COOLED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, FENDER STEREO, AND MORE!!!

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

43,969 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line 4MOTION | FENDER STEREO | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
12496315

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line 4MOTION | FENDER STEREO | SUNROOF

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 12496315
  2. 12496315
  3. 12496315
Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,969KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX9NM092215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,969 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, COOLED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, FENDER STEREO, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport-B AWD | SUNROOF | REMOTE START | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Honda CR-V Sport-B AWD | SUNROOF | REMOTE START | 49,456 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Urban 7-Passenger AWD | HARMAN STEREO | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Urban 7-Passenger AWD | HARMAN STEREO | 72,950 KM $45,458 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | REMOTE START | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | REMOTE START | 121,032 KM $33,436 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan