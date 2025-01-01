$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Dodge Durango
R-T Plus AWD | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START |
2023 Dodge Durango
R-T Plus AWD | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,265KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT9PC573691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,265 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, REMOTE START, PREMIUM AUDIO AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation System
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM AUDIO | 109,438 KM $23,538 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | ALPINE STEREO | 71,959 KM $35,430 + tax & lic
2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD | SUNROOF | REMOTE START | 56,292 KM $35,581 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-884-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2023 Dodge Durango