Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcome to Parkway Ford, your premier destination for exceptional vehicles in Waterloo, Ontario! Nestled at 455 King Street N, our dealership eagerly presents our latest lineup tailored for the diverse needs of Waterloo drivers. Crafted with precision and engineered for excellence, our vehicles are meticulously designed to complement the vibrant streets and scenic routes of Waterloo. From sleek designs to innovative performance features, our lineup offers an array of options tailored to enhance your Ontario journeys. Envision yourself exploring Waterloos vibrant neighborhoods or embarking on weekend adventures to nearby natural attractions our vehicles promise an exhilarating driving experience. With powerful engines and cutting-edge technology, each vehicle is meticulously designed to elevate your journey. But why simply take our word for it? Visit our dealership today and experience our vehicles firsthand! Take them for a spin and discover why were the preferred choice for Waterloo drivers. Our friendly team is here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring you find the perfect vehicle to complement your lifestyle and preferences. Dont hesitate visit Parkway Ford now and let us assist you in finding your ideal ride for exploring all that Waterloo and Ontario have to offer!

2023 Ford F-150

39,300 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 11529456
  2. 11529456
  3. 11529456
  4. 11529456
  5. 11529456
  6. 11529456
  7. 11529456
  8. 11529456
  9. 11529456
  10. 11529456
  11. 11529456
  12. 11529456
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,300KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E86PKE78919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # LP2176
  • Mileage 39,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Parkway Ford, your premier destination for exceptional vehicles in Waterloo, Ontario! Nestled at 455 King Street N, our dealership eagerly presents our latest lineup tailored for the diverse needs of Waterloo drivers.

Crafted with precision and engineered for excellence, our vehicles are meticulously designed to complement the vibrant streets and scenic routes of Waterloo. From sleek designs to innovative performance features, our lineup offers an array of options tailored to enhance your Ontario journeys.

Envision yourself exploring Waterloo's vibrant neighborhoods or embarking on weekend adventures to nearby natural attractions our vehicles promise an exhilarating driving experience. With powerful engines and cutting-edge technology, each vehicle is meticulously designed to elevate your journey.

But why simply take our word for it? Visit our dealership today and experience our vehicles firsthand! Take them for a spin and discover why we're the preferred choice for Waterloo drivers.

Our friendly team is here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring you find the perfect vehicle to complement your lifestyle and preferences. Don't hesitate visit Parkway Ford now and let us assist you in finding your ideal ride for exploring all that Waterloo and Ontario have to offer!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | 2.7L ECOBOOST | FX4 PKG for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT TRAILER TOW PKG | 2.7L ECOBOOST | FX4 PKG 120,281 KM $30,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium LEATHER | ONE OWNER | AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium LEATHER | ONE OWNER | AWD 29,819 KM $39,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PANORAMIC ROOF | ONE OWNER for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve HEATED STEERING WHEEL | PANORAMIC ROOF | ONE OWNER 10,864 KM $57,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkway Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150