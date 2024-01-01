Menu
2023 Honda CR-V

31,500 KM

$36,951

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 11502438
  2. 11502438
  3. 11502438
$36,951

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,500KM
VIN 2HKRS4H52PH110571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6241
  • Mileage 31,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$36,951

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Honda CR-V