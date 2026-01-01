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NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, BLIND SPOT, REMOTE START AND MORE !!!

2023 Hyundai KONA

Details Description Features

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line AWD w-Ultimate Package | NAVIGATION |

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13998675

2023 Hyundai KONA

1.6T N Line AWD w-Ultimate Package | NAVIGATION |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 13998675
  2. 13998675
  3. 13998675
Contact Seller

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN KM8K5CA32PU952260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, BLIND SPOT, REMOTE START AND MORE !!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
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519-884-XXXX

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519-884-5888

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$25,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2023 Hyundai KONA