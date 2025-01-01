$57,829+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX60
2023 Infiniti QX60
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Used
70,899KM
VIN 5N1DL1HU1PC332765
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # E9035B
- Mileage 70,899 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, COOLED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
