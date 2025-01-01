Menu
Account
Sign In
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, AND MORE!!!

2023 Jeep Wrangler

35,738 KM

Details Description Features

$44,882

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4 Door 4x4 | NAV | HEATED SEATS/WHEEL |

Watch This Vehicle
12560066

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4 Door 4x4 | NAV | HEATED SEATS/WHEEL |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 12560066
  2. 12560066
  3. 12560066
Contact Seller

$44,882

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,738KM
VIN 1C4HJXENXPW511252

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6522
  • Mileage 35,738 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2023 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159 WB | APPLE CAR PLAY | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 2500 High Roof 159 WB | APPLE CAR PLAY | 32,223 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Pilot Touring 8-Passenger AWD | DVD PLAYER | SUNROOF | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Honda Pilot Touring 8-Passenger AWD | DVD PLAYER | SUNROOF | 55,653 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru WRX Sport-tech Manual | SUNROOF | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2022 Subaru WRX Sport-tech Manual | SUNROOF | 73,751 KM $30,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,882

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2023 Jeep Wrangler