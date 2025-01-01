$44,882+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara 4 Door 4x4 | NAV | HEATED SEATS/WHEEL |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$44,882
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,738KM
VIN 1C4HJXENXPW511252
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6522
- Mileage 35,738 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
2023 Jeep Wrangler