$34,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | SUNROOF |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Used
47,384KM
VIN JM3KFBDM0P0244104
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6508
- Mileage 47,384 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, TOUCH SCREEN, BOSE STEREO, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Interior
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
