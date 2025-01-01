Menu
NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, TOUCH SCREEN, BOSE STEREO, AND MORE!!!

2023 Mazda CX-5

47,384 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | SUNROOF |

12518785

2023 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | SUNROOF |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,384KM
VIN JM3KFBDM0P0244104

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6508
  • Mileage 47,384 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, TOUCH SCREEN, BOSE STEREO, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Interior

Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

2023 Mazda CX-5