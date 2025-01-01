Menu
NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE KEEP, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AND MORE!!!

2023 Mazda MAZDA3

5,791 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
12506008

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Used
5,791KM
VIN JM1BPAMM3P1605111

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6503
  • Mileage 5,791 KM

NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE KEEP, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AND MORE!!!

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Bose Sound System

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-884-5888

