Menu
Account
Sign In
NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, COOLED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AND MORE!!!

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

50,735 KM

Details Description Features

$47,630

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | CAR PLAY |

Watch This Vehicle
12279000

2023 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | CAR PLAY |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$47,630

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,735KM
VIN 5N1DR3DF5PC236722

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6455
  • Mileage 50,735 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, COOLED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Interior

remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FWD | APPLE CAR PLAY | 70,484 KM $22,565 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS/WHEEL | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS/WHEEL | 15,197 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos EX AWD | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Kia Seltos EX AWD | SUNROOF | APPLE CAR PLAY | 20,648 KM $27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,630

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Pathfinder