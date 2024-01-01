Menu
NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, APPLE CARPLAY, PARKING SENSORS, ALPINE STEREO, TRAILER HITCH, AND MORE!

2023 RAM 1500

20,781 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Used
20,781KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT7PN565837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D9009A
  • Mileage 20,781 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, APPLE CARPLAY, PARKING SENSORS, ALPINE STEREO, TRAILER HITCH, AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Safety

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
