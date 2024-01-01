$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | CARPLAY | NAV
2023 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box | CARPLAY | NAV
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D9009A
- Mileage 20,781 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, APPLE CARPLAY, PARKING SENSORS, ALPINE STEREO, TRAILER HITCH, AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Mechanical
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-884-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-884-5888