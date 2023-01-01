$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
2023 RAM 2500
BRAND NEW LIMITED 4X4 MEGA CAB 6'4 BOX
35KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10168212
- Stock #: C9011
- VIN: 3C6UR5TL2PG513483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
**BRAND NEW VEHICLE uploaded as used due to technical difficulties**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
