2023 RAM 2500

35 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2023 RAM 2500

2023 RAM 2500

BRAND NEW LIMITED 4X4 MEGA CAB 6'4 BOX

2023 RAM 2500

BRAND NEW LIMITED 4X4 MEGA CAB 6'4 BOX

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10168212
  • Stock #: C9011
  • VIN: 3C6UR5TL2PG513483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Patriot Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C9011
  • Mileage 35 KM

Vehicle Description

**BRAND NEW VEHICLE uploaded as used due to technical difficulties**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-XXXX

519-884-5888

