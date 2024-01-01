$57,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XSE
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XSE
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$57,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,402KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T35WRFV0PW178539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,402 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 4x4 panoramic roof navigation 121,660 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited 4x4 panoramic roof navigation 117,997 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 5.3l quad cab 6.5”box 137,668 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Email Sherifali Motors Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-664-XXXX(click to show)
519-664-2944
Alternate Numbers519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$57,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sherifali Motors Inc.
519-664-2944
2023 Toyota RAV4