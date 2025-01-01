Menu
Account
Sign In
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE KEEP, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

35,686 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

Pro AWD w-SK On Battery | NAVIGATION |

Watch This Vehicle
12506011

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

Pro AWD w-SK On Battery | NAVIGATION |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,686KM
VIN 1V27NPE84PC057266

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,686 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE KEEP, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line 4MOTION | FENDER STEREO | SUNROOF for sale in Waterloo, ON
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-Line 4MOTION | FENDER STEREO | SUNROOF 43,969 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport-B AWD | SUNROOF | REMOTE START | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Honda CR-V Sport-B AWD | SUNROOF | REMOTE START | 49,456 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Urban 7-Passenger AWD | HARMAN STEREO | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Urban 7-Passenger AWD | HARMAN STEREO | 72,950 KM $45,458 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2023 Volkswagen ID.4