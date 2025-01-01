$44,399+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda CR-V
Hybrid EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | REMOTE START |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$44,399
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,054KM
VIN 2HKRS6H7XRH205508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Canyon River Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,054 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
