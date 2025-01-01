Menu
Account
Sign In
SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!!

2024 Honda CR-V

21,054 KM

Details Description Features

$44,399

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | REMOTE START |

Watch This Vehicle
12654477

2024 Honda CR-V

Hybrid EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | REMOTE START |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 12654477
  2. 12654477
  3. 12654477
Contact Seller

$44,399

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,054KM
VIN 2HKRS6H7XRH205508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon River Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,054 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE KEEP, REMOTE START, TOUCH SCREEN, AND MORE!!!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | REMOTE START | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | REMOTE START | 21,054 KM $44,399 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle | HARMON STEREO for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle | HARMON STEREO 138,023 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 76,684 KM $30,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,399

+ taxes & licensing>

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2024 Honda CR-V