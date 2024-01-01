Menu
Welcome to Parkway Ford, your premier destination for exceptional vehicles in Waterloo, Ontario! Nestled at 455 King Street N, our dealership eagerly presents our latest lineup tailored for the diverse needs of Waterloo drivers. Crafted with precision and engineered for excellence, our vehicles are meticulously designed to complement the vibrant streets and scenic routes of Waterloo. From sleek designs to innovative performance features, our lineup offers an array of options tailored to enhance your Ontario journeys. Envision yourself exploring Waterloos vibrant neighborhoods or embarking on weekend adventures to nearby natural attractions our vehicles promise an exhilarating driving experience. With powerful engines and cutting-edge technology, each vehicle is meticulously designed to elevate your journey. But why simply take our word for it? Visit our dealership today and experience our vehicles firsthand! Take them for a spin and discover why were the preferred choice for Waterloo drivers. Our friendly team is here to guide you every step of the way, ensuring you find the perfect vehicle to complement your lifestyle and preferences. Dont hesitate visit Parkway Ford now and let us assist you in finding your ideal ride for exploring all that Waterloo and Ontario have to offer!

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

14,607 KM

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/Turbo

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

GT w/Turbo

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  11325214
  2. 11325214
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

14,607KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPBMY6R1654914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BSF896A
  • Mileage 14,607 KM

Vehicle Description

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
2024 Mazda MAZDA3