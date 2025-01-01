$36,917+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT Auto FWD | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | SUNROOF |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$36,917
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,971KM
VIN JM1BPAMM6R1714956
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6494
- Mileage 8,971 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, APPLE CAR PLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, BOSE STEREO, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Bose Sound System
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
