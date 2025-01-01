$44,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru Outback
Wilderness AWD | HEATED WHEEL/SEATS |
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Used
21,365KM
VIN 4S4BTHTD9R3216675
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6428
- Mileage 21,365 KM
Vehicle Description
SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, LANE KEEP, APPLE CAR PLAY, HARMAN SOUND SYSTEM, AND MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2024 Subaru Outback