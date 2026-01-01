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BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS , HEATED STEERING AND MORE !!!

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

42,294 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle
13998678

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 13998678
  2. 13998678
  3. 13998678
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,294KM
VIN JF2GUADC7RH202427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,294 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS , HEATED STEERING AND MORE !!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
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519-884-XXXX

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519-884-5888

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Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek