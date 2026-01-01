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2025 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr RS | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START | BLUETOOTH
2025 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr RS | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START | BLUETOOTH
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
28,428KM
VIN 3GNAXTEG0SL236071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,428 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT, REMOTE START AND MORE !!!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
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Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2025 Chevrolet Equinox