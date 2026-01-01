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NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT, REMOTE START AND MORE !!!

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

28,428 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr RS | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START | BLUETOOTH

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13998681.807677913?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=16405

2025 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr RS | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START | BLUETOOTH

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 13998681.807677913?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=16405
  2. 13998681
  3. 13998681
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
28,428KM
VIN 3GNAXTEG0SL236071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,428 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT, REMOTE START AND MORE !!!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2025 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr RS | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START | BLUETOOTH for sale in Waterloo, ON
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Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
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519-884-5888

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Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2025 Chevrolet Equinox